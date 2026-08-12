Syensqo breaks ground on Havre de Grace, Md expansion

Syensqo breaks ground on a manufacturing expansion at its Havre de Grace, Md., site. The expansion will add over 30% capacity and further strengthen the company’s global manufacturing network as well as its ability to support the aerospace market.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo breaks ground on Havre de Grace, Md manufacturing expansion

This investment reinforces Syensqo’s commitment to supplying high-performance structural adhesives and surfacing products for customers in the commercial aerospace, defence, propulsion, space, advanced air mobility, and automotive industries.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone for our Havre de Grace site and for Syensqo’s continued growth in composite materials,” said Rodrigo Elizondo, President, Syensqo Composite Materials. “This investment will strengthen supply reliability, improve efficiency and support our ability to meet growing customer demand for adhesive, bonding, and primer materials. It follows and complements our previous capacity increase in Wrexham, UK.”

Aerospace is Syensqo's largest end market, and this investment reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting its customers.