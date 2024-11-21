Syensqo expands polymer production capacity

Syensqo has significantly increased its U.S. production capacity for advanced polymers used in critical health, water and energy applications.

× Expand Syensqo

By expanding production of its Udel polysulfones (PSU) sulfone polymers at its Marietta, Ohio facility by more than 25%, Syensqo is ready to meet the growing demand for innovative materials in critical life science markets. This production boost supports essential applications that impact everyday lives. Syensqo’s sulfone polymers are used in life-saving and life-supporting applications that enhance medical care, such as in systems for hemodialysis and medical instruments. They also play a critical role in water purification and contribute to green hydrogen production systems, helping reduce environmental impact and improve energy efficiency.

Peter Browning, President Specialty Polymers at Syensqo, explains: “Since we embarked on this expansion journey for our sulfone polymers business three years ago, the trend towards higher performing materials with a balanced level of strong mechanical, thermal and chemical properties has continued to grow. Syensqo is proud to deliver sustainable, advanced materials that meet the evolving needs of critical industries like healthcare, water filtration, and hydrogen production. As demand grows, we remain dedicated to pioneering polymer innovations.”

Syensqo’s advanced polymers are designed to perform under demanding conditions. They offer high strength and rigidity, flexible sterilisation options, and high resistance to cracking, even at high temperatures. These characteristics make them indispensable in applications like water filtration membranes and medical devices that require precision and reliability.

The production increase at the Marietta site complements a recent expansion at Syensqo’s Augusta, Georgia facility, where key components used in these high-performance materials are produced. By strengthening its manufacturing presence in the U.S., Syensqo is bolstering its ability to meet rising demand from critical markets, ensuring reliable access to essential materials that support healthier lives, cleaner water, and a more sustainable future.