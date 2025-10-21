Syensqo launch its medical-grade Solef polyvinylidene fluoride

Syensqo has unveiled its new medical-grade Solef polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). Designed for advanced healthcare and biopharmaceutical applications, it combines chemical inertness, thermal stability, and key biocompatibility ensuring reliable usage in biopharmaceutical processing and medical applications. The new grade is available world-wide.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo introduces medical-grade PVDF

“Syensqo has a strong track record of supporting medical innovation with trusted brands such as Radel and Udel,” said Natalie Dragunat, Global Marketing Manager Healthcare at Syensqo. “This new medical-grade Solef PVDF continues that legacy, offering customers a high-performance, biocompatible material to help bring forward the medical technologies of tomorrow.”

With over 30 years of proven performance in demanding industries, Solef PVDF is ideal for medical applications like fluid management systems, in vitro diagnostics, and single-use surgical instruments. This is because these applications require consistent strength and stability.