Syensqo unveils high performance sustainable solutions at FAKUMA 2024

Key Highlights:

Syensqo will debut at FAKUMA 2024 with a comprehensive array of solutions aimed at advancing key applications across industries like automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, and construction.

Syensqo will present its Amodel PPA AE-8945 HFFR, a halogen-free flame retardant polyphthalamide, Ryton PPS R-3-410 BL LZT, a polyphenylene sulfide resin for laser welding, and Ajedium PEEK film for 800V electric motor slot liners.

Syensqo continues to expand its ECHO portfolio of high performance sustainable solutions engineered with bio-based, recycled, and mass balance certified raw materials.

Syensqo, previously part of Solvay Group and a specialist in advanced performance materials, will debut at FAKUMA 2024 with a comprehensive array of solutions aimed at advancing key applications across industries like automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, and construction.

“Our commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability is unwavering as we transition into this new chapter as Syensqo,” said Georges Houtappel, VP transportation. “We are dedicated to leveraging our legacy, knowledge, and expertise to support our partners in building a safer and more sustainable future together.”

At the core of Syensqo’s footprint at Fakuma will be a range of materials that push the limits in high-voltage battery applications and e-mobility electrical components, including:

Amodel PPA AE-8945 HFFR, a halogen-free flame retardant polyphthalamide ideal for high-voltage battery pyrofuses requiring a unique combination of superior fire safety, electrical insulation, and mechanical strength.

Ryton PPS R-3-410 BL LZT, a polyphenylene sulfide resin optimised for laser welding, enhancing productivity and integrity while facilitating end-of-life recycling in applications such as electric actuator housings and sensors.

Ajedium PEEK film for 800V electric motor slot liners. The polyetheretherketone film can outperform the copper fill and heat dissipation capabilities of traditional aramid paper, help manufacturers downsize e-motor and battery designs and eliminate the conventional cooling system, resulting in more efficient, lighter and more sustainable electric powertrains.

Moreover, Syensqo continues to expand its ECHO portfolio of high performance sustainable solutions engineered with bio-based, recycled, and mass balance certified raw materials to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable and circular polymer industry, including:

The first ISCC Plus mass balance certified polysulfone resins in the market, as part of Syensqo’s Udel polysulfone (PSU) and Radel polyphenyl sulfone (PPSU) offering, providing a reliable way for customers to meet demanding sustainability targets and minimise their Scope 3 emission balance.

Five new Omnix ECHO grades, with an ISCC Plus mass-balance (MB) certified recycled content between 33% and 98% percent from post-consumer and/or post-industrial (PCR/PIR) sources, primarily targeted at household appliances and consumer goods.

Various ISCC Plus mass balance certified Amodel PPA and Ryton PPS compounds, particularly targeted at demanding electrical and electronic applications in e-mobility.

Bio-based Kalix 2000 Series with a remarkable 41% bio-based high performance polyamide (HPPA) that provides superior structural integrity, aesthetics and reduced moisture absorption for smart device applications.

Progress in sustainability takes dedicated collaboration with customers who share a similar mindset. Two recent examples in the sports equipment segment are partnerships with bicycle manufacturers Trek and Ultima Mobility using innovative glass-fibre reinforced high-performance polyamide (HPPA) compounds with a very high recycled content to achieve significant reductions in carbon footprint with no compromises in performance or productivity.

As part of its polymer additives offering, Syensqo will also highlight its CYASORB and CYASORB CYNERGY SOLUTIONS stabilisers, engineered to enhance the durability and aesthetics of polymer components across a wide range of applications, from automotive parts and floating solar panels to rotomoulded tanks and agricultural films. While providing durable protection against polymer degradation, the benzotriazole-free stabilisers comply with upcoming regulatory standards.

At Fakuma’s Exhibitors’ Forum, Syensqo will further underscore its materials and market expertise. Visitors are invited to join a live presentation by Ysée Genot, e-mobility & sustainability marketing manager, and Ricardo Calumby, construction & sustainability marketing manager, on October 18, where they will present Top-Notch Circular Polymers: Experience Uncompromised Performance with Syensqo.