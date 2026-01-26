Syspro acquires Evocon

Syspro has acquired Estonia-based real-time production monitoring and OEE solutions provider, Evocon. The move strengthens Syspro's ability to deliver smarter, faster insights on the shop floor by utilising enhanced data collection and performance analysis capabilities. In turn, this will help users optimise production assets and improve operational efficiency.

Evocon's platform provides manufacturers with insight into machine utilisation, downtime, and production bottlenecks. With real-time OEE dashboards, easy-to-use quality control tools, and a speedy time-to-value through simple self-installation, manufacturers will see efficiency improvements, allowing them to make better decisions.

Evocon's management team will work closely with Syspro to support ongoing product development and global expansion. The Evocon solution will be made available to Syspro’s customers worldwide.

“Manufacturers everywhere are seeking greater visibility into what is happening on the shop floor so they can respond faster, improve asset utilisation, and make better operational decisions,” said Jaco Maritz, CEO of Syspro. “Evocon delivers this visibility in a simple, powerful way that reflects what we stand for: giving True Pros the tools they need to work smarter and faster, with technology built specifically for their industry. Bringing Evocon into the Syspro family enhances our ability to support manufacturers today while creating new opportunities for deeper integration and future innovation.”

Aigar Koov, CEO of Evocon, added, “Evocon has always focused on making production insight accessible, practical, and valuable for manufacturers of all sizes. Joining Syspro enables us to scale our impact and enhance the value we deliver, while staying true to the simplicity and clarity that customers appreciate. We are excited to be part of a company that understands manufacturers deeply and shares our commitment to helping teams improve performance every day.”

“Evocon's real-time production monitoring and OEE capabilities provide immediate, operator-friendly insight into shopfloor performance,” concluded Chris Lloyd, Chief Solutions and Technology Officer at Syspro. “When combined with Syspro's manufacturing master data, customers gain clearer, smarter visibility that supports better planning, stronger data quality, and the foundation for future automation. Together, we're creating a product pathway that starts with visibility and grows into deeper intelligence and optimisation, empowering manufacturers to progress at their own pace.”