Techmer PM announces its new CEO

Techmer PM has announced Craig Nikrant, the company’s Executive Chair of the Techmer PM Board, as its new CEO. Nikrant replaces the outgoing Michael A. McHenry. The colour masterbatch and polymer materials solutions specialist is backed by a leading middle-market private investment firm, Gryphon Investors.

“We are fortunate to have Craig step into this role and wish Mike well in his future endeavours,” said Leigh Abramson, Gryphon's Co-CIO and Co-Head of the Industrial Growth Group. “Craig is deeply familiar with advanced materials and speciality chemicals as well as the specific dynamics of Techmer PM's business. His record of managing strategic expansion at industrial companies makes Craig an ideal choice to steer the Company as it pursues its mission of driving innovation and growing its markets in attractive technology-oriented industries.”

About Techmer PM’s new CEO

With 40 years of experience in leading high-performance teams at global speciality materials companies, Nikrant has extensive knowledge in driving growth and organisational effectiveness across commercial, manufacturing, and technology functions. He joined Gryphon in 2018 as CEO of Washing Systems and has progressed to a full-time Operating Partner at the firm.

Previously, Nikrant spent 18 years at GE Plastics before moving to PolyOne (Avient), having become its Senior Vice President, Executive Officer, and President of the Global Speciality Engineered Materials Division. During his time there, he helped to double the company’s size and transform it into a high-margin speciality formulator of advanced materials. For almost three years, he has been the Executive Chair of the Techmer PM Board, helping to complete over five investments.