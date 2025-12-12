Techmer PM name its new Chief Executive Officer

Techmer PM has announced that Craig J. Foster will succeed Craig Nikrant as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Nikrant previously held the role on an interim basis following Michael A. McHenry’s departure. Techmer is backed by a leading middle-market private investment firm, Gryphon Investors (Gryphon).

“Having spent six months in the Techmer CEO seat has reinforced my conviction that this company is at the top of its class, and Craig will no doubt continue the company’s upward trajectory,” said Nikrant. “Techmer’s ability to deliver custom solutions to unique business challenges is unmatched. Its customer-first mentality is made clear every day through the company’s technical capability, product portfolio and its dedicated associates.”

Leigh Abramson, Gryphon’s Co-CIO and Co-Head of the Industrial Growth Group, added, “We welcome Craig Foster and are excited to have him on board to lead Techmer into the future. His expertise with plastics and speciality materials, as well as his track record of growing industrial businesses, will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and scale. We thank Craig Nikrant for the positive momentum he brought to the interim CEO role and for preparing the groundwork for our new CEO’s arrival.”

“I look forward to working with the exceptional Techmer and Gryphon teams as we enter the company’s next phase of growth and execute on the several crucial initiatives that are already underway,” concluded Foster.

About Techmer’s new CEO, Craig Foster

With 30 years of experience in the plastics and speciality chemicals industry, Foster has worked to develop products, grow business segments, support acquisitions, and partner with private equity owners to drive value. He was previously CEO at SWEPCO (Southwestern Petroleum Lubricants Holdings LLC), and before that was CEO and President of Circulus Holdings, a producer of recycled polyolefins. Foster began his career at speciality chemicals company Flint Group, where he held successive positions, culminating in President. Among his many achievements, he also served as a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northwood University.