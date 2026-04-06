Technimark has announced its acquisition of the US-based blow and injection-moulded plastic products provider, Rage Custom Plastics (Rage). The move strengthens the company’s presence in the high-growth medical and consumer healthcare markets. Additionally, Technimark’s domestic manufacturing footprint has expanded into the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, while its value-added blow moulding capabilities offering has also improved.

× Expand Technimark Technimark acquires Rage Custom Plastics

Established 65 years ago, Rage is known for its manufacturing excellence, customer service, and innovation. The family-run business prioritises quality, communication, and care.

“My father started Rage 65 years ago with a simple belief,” said Dan Saliaris, Chief Executive Officer of Rage. “Take care of your people, do right by your customers, and the business will take care of itself. Technimark's values, culture, and long-term vision mirror our own, and they bring capabilities and global scale that will create tremendous opportunities for our employees and customers. I feel incredibly proud of what we've built — and confident that Rage's legacy will be even stronger as part of Technimark.”

Kris Peavy, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Healthcare at Technimark, added, “Rage's talented team, strong culture, and long-term partnerships with strategic healthcare customers make them a perfect acquisition for us. We are excited to welcome the Rage team to the Technimark global organisation and look forward to building a stronger future together as we continue advancing our mission to make what makes life better.”