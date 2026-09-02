Tekniplaz has recently completed a significant investment program across its manufacturing facility. The upgrades are expanding capacity, improving efficiency, and strengthening the company’s high-precision toolmaking capabilities.

× Expand Tekniplaz Tekniplaz enjoys continued investment across its manufacturing facility

Tekniplaz’s most significant addition is a brand-new Mitsubishi MV2400R wire EDM, which increases the company’s wire erosion capacity and introduces further technology and capabilities alongside its existing Mitsubishi MV1200. The recent investment program also includes:

Added a 32-station automatic tool changer to the existing Sodick AG60L die-sink EDM, increasing electrode capacity and enabling longer periods of automated and unattended machining.

Purchased a Sodick K3HN high-speed CNC EDM hole drill, which produces start holes and machines hardened and difficult-to-cut materials.

Invested in a NIKKEN E460A tool presetter, allowing cutting tools to be accurately measured and prepared away from machining centres.

Installed a new SCR30APM variable-speed compressor and upgraded the compressed-air delivery infrastructure throughout the entire factory.

Each improvement adds valuable capability and represents a substantial investment in capacity, automation, efficiency and reliability.