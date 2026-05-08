Teknor Apex B.V., a subsidiary of Teknor Apex Company, is set to enter a joint venture with Shriram Polytech Ltd (a subsidiary of DCM Shriram Ltd). The joint venture will operate under the brand name PolyTek, with the partnership representing a significant milestone in Teknor Apex’s growth strategy as it aims to expand its polymer compounds portfolio and partnership network.

× Expand Teknor Apex Teknor Apex enters joint venture with Shriram Polytech to advance polymer compounds

Combining Shriram Polytech’s strong domestic presence and manufacturing capability in vinyl compounds with Teknor Apex’s global formulation capabilities, the venture aims to deliver technically advanced, speciality polymer solutions for diverse industrial applications. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing manufacturing and consumption hubs. PolyTek aims to leverage this to enhance supply chain resilience, improve access to material technologies, and elevate product performance standards.

“Our collaboration combines Shriram Polytech’s presence in vinyl materials with Teknor Apex's formulating expertise to deliver high-performance solutions for one of Asia’s largest industrial ecosystems,” said Donald Wiseman, Chief Executive Officer of Teknor Apex. “By combining our strengths, we gain immediate access to a well-established local platform, deep market insight, and a strong manufacturing foundation.”

Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Sr Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd., added, “This partnership reflects our strategic intent to build future-ready businesses by combining global expertise with strong domestic capabilities. India is at an inflexion point in advanced technologies and manufacturing, and through this joint venture, we aim to create a platform that delivers high-performance products and solutions at scale. Together with Teknor Apex, we are well-positioned to drive innovation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and serve the evolving needs of both Indian and global customers.”

PolyTek will offer advanced polymer solutions that meet customers’ needs while also aligning with global environmental standards. The partnership is positioned to accelerate growth, enhance customer engagement, and expand its footprint.