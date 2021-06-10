TEPPFA members HAVE elected Mónica de la Cruz as Vice President of TEPPFA for a two-year term.

Managing Director of the Spanish TEPPFA member AseTUB, the sector group of plastic pipes and fitting manufacturers as part of ANAIP, the Spanish Association of Plastic Converters, De la Cruz has been serving the plastic pipe industry for over 20 years.

× Expand TEPPFA elects new VP

She joined the TEPPFA Executive Committee in 2020 as the representative of AseTUB and is active within various TEPPFA Working Groups and Task Forces with a specific focus on standardisation and Circular Economy. She is Chairlady of CEN/TC 155, the Technical Committee coordinating the activities related to standards for plastic piping systems and ducting systems within CEN, the European Committee for Standardisation.

Driven by her expertise in standardisation and circular economy she represents ANAIP in the Working Group Building and Construction in the Circular Plastic Alliance, Europe’s high level multi-stakeholder platform of industry, academia and public authorities, which aims to substantially increase the uptake of recycled content in new plastic products.

Further TEPPFA Executive Committee members elected for the first time at the General Assembly include Markus Hartmann, the Managing Director of the German Plastic Pipe association KRV, Bert van Steeg, the Managing Director of BureauLeiding in The Netherlands and Helmut Hilger, Head of the Global Technology Center of Georg Fischer in Switzerland.

TEPPFA GM Ludo Debever, said: “TEPPFA welcomes Mónica as Vice-President. She brings more than 20 years of technical industry experience to the Executive Committee and will strengthen the importance of bringing national and especially Southern European plastic pipe challenges and opportunities in building and infrastructure applications on the TEPPFA Executive Committee agenda. The election of Mónica comes at a key moment. Plastic pipe systems are generally recognized as a durable, sustainable and high performing solution for critical infrastructure and essential services to society. TEPPFA is currently developing a new strategy plan which sets challenging sustainability and quality targets for all members throughout Europe.”