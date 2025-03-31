Tetra Pak and Schoeller Allibert launch polyAI transport crate at PRSE

Tetra Pak has collaborated with Schoeller Allibert to launch a new transport crate made of polyAI. Ideal for use with beverage cartons, the new solution will debut at the Plastics Recycling Show in Amsterdam. Currently undergoing quality and durability field testing, the crates will be expected to replace over 50,000 crates that Tetra Pak uses at its global spare parts distribution centre in Lund, Sweden.

Tetra Pak and Schoeller Allibert launch polyAI crate.

Schoeller Allibert has developed warehouse crates and other reusable logistics that meet high industry performance and durability standards by integrating up to 50% polyAI from used beverage cartons with raw materials from other recycled streams. Additionally, the crates are more sustainable and cost-competitive than traditional alternatives. The company is already engaging with other potential customers regarding solution adoption.

“For our customers, making supply chains more sustainable is a key priority, and material innovation is one of the main drivers in making that happen,” said Britta Wyss Bisang, VP Sustainability and Strategic MarCom at Schoeller Allibert. “That’s why we are heavily investing in new ways to reduce the use of virgin plastic and use recycled materials such as polyAl. This project demonstrates how advanced recycling solutions can turn waste into durable, reusable packaging that supports circular logistics and thereby the transition to a circular economy.”

“Aseptic cartons are crucial to providing food access and safe nutrition. And, at Tetra Pak, we know how important it is to also consider its end of life, keeping valuable materials in use,” added Kinga Sieradzon, Vice President Sustainability Operations at Tetra Pak. “Over the years, we have been exploring viable applications for the recycled material polyAl, and we are pleased to see that our collaboration with Schoeller Allibert has resulted in a robust, competitive industrial product. We will continue to work with recyclers around the world to develop commercially viable products and expand their end market, thereby helping to reduce virgin plastic use and driving progress towards a circular economy.”

Marie Sandin, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Sweden, concluded, “At the Tetra Pak site in Lund, Sweden, we have actively worked over the past year to introduce sustainable and recycled materials in everything we do. For instance, we now have both indoor and outdoor furniture for our employees made from polyAl material. Our objective with this initiative, together with Schoeller Allibert, was to develop a sustainable and cost-efficient crate that delivers high performance. The results look very promising for our daily operations, using polyAl crates made from approximately 200 recycled beverage cartons each.”

On average, aseptic beverage cartons are made up of 70% paperboard. This material tends to be made from wood sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled resources. The remaining material is made up of an ultra-thin aluminium layer, shielding food from light and oxygen and thin layers of polymers that work to block moisture while holding the layers together.

During the recycling process, the fibres found in cartons are extracted at paper mills. The remaining mixture of polymers and aluminium is then turned into polyAl pellets for products like pallets, crates, logistics packaging and outdoor furniture.

Event attendees at the Plastics Recycling Show (1-2 April) can visit the Food & Beverage Carton Alliance booth to find out more.