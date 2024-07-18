The British Plastics Federation launches post-election policy requests​

Key Highlights:

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has published its post-election requests to the new UK government.

The document focuses on three key areas: recognition of the plastics industry as a ‘foundation industry’, improving the management of used plastics and developing the UK’s long-term competitiveness.

In addition to the acceptance of mass balance, the BPF would also like to see the UK’s plastic recycling infrastructure expanded and improved from funds raised by the Plastics Packaging Tax.

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has published its post-election requests to the new UK government. The document focuses on three key areas: recognition of the plastics industry as a ‘foundation industry’, improving the management of used plastics and accepting mass balance as a means of allocating chemically recycled plastics within the Plastics Packaging Tax, and developing the UK’s long-term competitiveness while addressing regulatory divergence between the UK and the EU. The document is being sent to all MPs, relevant ministers and other key political influencers, including peers.

Having already engaged with senior shadow ministers prior to the election, the BPF is well positioned to communicate the key concerns of the UK plastics industry, including plastics recyclers. The trade association is calling for its members to engage with their local MPs by inviting them to their facilities to discuss key issues, as well as inviting them to attend the trade association’s 2025 Parliamentary Reception.

‘Foundation industry’ is a term the UK government uses to identify industries that are vital to manufacturing and construction. The document argues that plastics deserve to be counted amongst these, as they are used in almost every sector of the UK economy and virtually all areas of manufacturing and distribution, as well as being strategically important for national security, economic security and net zero goals.

In addition to the acceptance of mass balance, the BPF would also like to see the UK’s plastic recycling infrastructure expanded and improved from funds raised by the Plastics Packaging Tax. It wants the government to accelerate its plans to reform and improve waste collection, as well as implementing a Deposit Return Scheme. Clarity on Extended Producer Responsibility is also sought, as well as action to reduce Plastics Packaging Tax fraud.

To ensure that the UK’s plastics industry remains competitive in the long term, the trade association is calling on the new government to provide support for businesses struggling to source appropriate skills and to review the effectiveness of the apprenticeship levy. To aid international trade, regulatory alignment with the EU is asked for, in areas where it makes sense, so that trade barriers are minimised. The re-introduction of funding to support businesses in attending overseas tradeshows is also requested, as well as more grants to help companies access more energy-efficient machines.

BPF director general Philip Law stated: "As we welcome Labour into their tenure, its more vital than ever to ensure the voice of the industry is heard and represented. Defence, security and healthcare are just a few of the sectors that would not be able to operate without plastics. Understanding the vital role that plastic products play is crucial.

"We would like the government to recognise the support we require in the three areas our document outlines, so the UK can make the most of the diverse talent our industry provides for the UK and the huge contribution it makes to the economy. We provide jobs to 150,000 people — as well as an additional 250,000 jobs indirectly — and are one of the top three manufacturing sectors when it comes to employment. We need action now to keep our plastic manufacturing and recycling sectors competitive on the global stage."

The BPF has also recently written to the newly appointed Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, calling for an urgent response to the previous government’s mass balance consultation. It co-ordinated the submission of the joint letter, which was signed by 14 organisations.