Counting down the days to K 2025

The countdown for K 2025 has begun. The worldwide famous trade fair will take place in Düsseldorf between the 8th and 15th of October, offering global plastics and rubber industry experts and newcomers a chance to get together and exchange ideas.

× Expand KONLINE

The event promises trade visitors the highest-level innovations. This year's focus is represented in the heading “The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible”. Trends related to the circular economy and digitalisation, intended as the responsibility for people and the planet, will take priority.

The special show will be "Plastics Shape the Future” organised by Plastics Europe Deutschland, while the VDMA will hold a forum – “The Power of Plastics”.

"Next year the Who’s Who of the plastics and rubber industries will return again in Düsseldorf. We are very pleased that even companies who had suspended their participation in 2022 as a consequence of the pandemic, are now back on board again,” says Thomas Franken, Director K, Portfolio Plastics & Rubber. The conversations on stand space allocation are currently underway before the K 2025 exhibitor database goes live.

The Start-up Zone debuted at the last K, and because of its huge success, it will be continued in 2025 and expanded. It will provide a dedicated presentation area for newcomers interested in developing innovative products and solutions in the plastics and rubber industry. Start-ups still now have the opportunity to register for the Start-up Zone.

Universities, colleges and institutes will share the results of their latest plastics research at the Science Campus, with exhibitors now able to participate in the Science Campus Centre and with their exhibition stands.

There will be opportunities for young visitors to familiarise themselves with the industry and a networking event for women to promote mutual exchange, strengthen professional networks and give visibility to female leaders. Both formats will celebrate their premiere at K 2025.