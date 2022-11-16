The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are back

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023 are now open for entries.

Brand owners, manufacturers, retailers, product designers, packaging producers and designers, raw material suppliers, plastics recycling machine manufacturers and suppliers of recycled plastic products from across the whole value chain are invited to enter.

The seven award categories are: Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product; Building & Construction Product; Household & Leisure Product; Plastic Packaging Product; Product Technology Innovation; Recycling Machinery Innovation; and Plastics Recycling Ambassador.

Some of the highlights from last year’s awards include a modular headliner developed by Grupo Antolin. This was made from a high percentage of recycled plastics and required less energy to make than alternatives. Another highlight came from building and construction where Montello spa & WET/Ecopixel srl took home the award for developing solar panels which impressed the judges with their originality.

Ton Emans, PRE president said: “Today the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are recognised as a leading benchmark in the circular and sustainable use of plastics in Europe. The use of recycled plastic and the evolving technologies are essential for the achievement of recycling targets. This is also evident through the increasing popularity of the awards – we are expecting to see even more entries for 2023 and look forward to the latest achievements.”

The closing date for entries will be Tuesday, 20 December 2022. Shortlisted finalists will be showcased at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) taking place at the RAI, Amsterdam 10-11 May 2023. On the second day, the winners of the seven categories will be presented with their awards.