The rise of microduct pipes in fibre optic infrastructure

Key Highlights:

Microduct pipes are small, flexible conduits designed to house optical fibres within telecommunications infrastructure.

Tecnomatic has developed advanced production lines for microduct pipes by optimising geometries and precise line adjustments.

Tecnomatic's die-head is engineered for efficiency and flexibility as the adoption of special valves and multiple extruders allows for fast skin and colour changes as well as accommodating the diverse needs of customers.

With the increasing demand for high-speed internet, comes the need for robust and efficient infrastructure to support it - which is where microduct pipes come in.

Microduct pipes are small, flexible conduits designed to house optical fibres within telecommunications infrastructure. They protect the fibres from environmental factors whilst being easy to install and maintain. Additionally, their compact size and flexibility make them ideal for many applications in both urban and rural environments.

Tecnomatic, a specialist in extrusion technology, has developed advanced production lines specifically designed for microduct pipes. By optimising geometries and precise line adjustments, Tecnomatic launched its proprietary die-head technology. Consequently, the innovation offers higher production speeds, achieving up to 400 metres per minute for diameters of 7/3.5 and up to 200 metres per minute for diameters of 14/10.

A key achievement of Tecnomatic's die-head is its ability to maintain impressive sizing results at such high speeds. With minimal tolerance and ovality, the microduct pipes produced are of the highest quality, meeting the stringent standards of the telecommunications industry.

Moreover, Tecnomatic's die-head is engineered for efficiency and flexibility as the adoption of special valves and multiple extruders allows for fast skin and colour changes. This not only enhances productivity but also accommodates the diverse needs of their customers.

By promoting faster and more efficient manufacturing processes, it paves the way for the wider expansion of fibre optic networks worldwide. This will ultimately translate to improved connectivity, economic growth and quality of life for millions of people around the globe.