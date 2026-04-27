The Rubber Group (TRG) has acquired precision plastics manufacturer, Diversified Plastics Inc (DPI). By joining the high-performance rubber solutions leader, the pair can work together to expand a complementary manufacturing platform. Additionally, the new partnership will strengthen the offerings of both companies, with rubber, plastics, and urethane capabilities accessible from an integrated, trusted source.

× Expand Diversified Plastics Inc The Rubber Group acquires Diversified Plastics Inc

“The combination is about growth. We are bringing together complementary capabilities to better serve customers,” said Rob Pruyn, President of The Rubber Group. “By combining rubber, plastics, and urethane capabilities, we can offer a broader range of engineered solutions to both customer bases, and the cross-selling opportunity is significant.”

Brad Reid, DPI, added, “After 50 years of building Diversified Plastics, we were deliberate about what the next chapter would look like. Combining our expertise with The Rubber Group makes perfect sense, as it positions DPI to continue and even enhance our service to customers for another 50 years. We are aligned in how we treat our people, how we serve our customers, and how we collaborate.”

As part of the deal, DPI will be known as Diversified Plastics Industrial Solutions. The company will continue to operate from its Missoula, Mt., facility, retaining its leadership team, workforce, manufacturing capabilities, and customer relationships.

DPI will bring expertise in injection moulded plastics, including:

Proprietary UHMW-PE.

Thermoforming.

CNC machining.

Urethane casting.

In-house tooling and design engineering.

MultiFab Hybrid Component capabilities.

Boasting facilities in New Hampshire, Chicago, and now Montana, the move will expand TRG’s geographic footprint while also providing DPI with access to a broader material platform, increased resources, and expanded commercial opportunity.