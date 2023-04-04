The TCEP endorses use of new Perstorp materials

The Technical Committee of the Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP) of PETCORE Europe has officially endorsed the use of Akestra 100 and Akestra 110, products manufactured by chemicals company Perstorp, for the production of heat-resistant PET trays. Furthermore, the committee has recognized that the use of Akestra 100 and claims Akestra 110 do not have a negative impact on current European PET recycling streams.

The Tray Circularity Evaluation Platform (TCEP) is a voluntary European industry initiative that provides PET thermoforms design guidelines for recycling, evaluates thermoform packaging solutions and technologies, and facilitates understanding of the effects of new PET thermoforms innovations on the recycling process. It is claimed that the TCEP initiative fully supports the economic and environmental sustainability of the European PET value chain.

Akestra 100 and Akestra 110 are high-performance products that Perstorp claims enables customers to enhance recycled PET by adding heat resistance capabilities and also achieve sustainability targets by increasing recycled material content and enabling design for circularity.

The company claims that with this endorsement, Akestra 100 and Akestra 110 are established to enable a circular packaging solution with high post-consumer content (high PCR).

Patrice Pinsard, EVP Strategic Markets & Innovation at Perstorp said: "We are thrilled to receive this endorsement from PETCORE Europe. To help our food value chain partners to design improved circularity in food packaging has been a missing piece in the puzzle. Akestra 100 and Akestra 110 can help to close the material loop in hot-fill applications to enable circular packaging solutions and a massive saving of fossil raw material and CO 2 emissions over time. This is a true example of our long-term vision and mission.”

