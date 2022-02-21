thyssenkrupp to build three major polymer plants for SASA in Turkey

thyssenkrupp Uhde’s subsidiary Uhde Inventa-Fischer has signed a contract to build three new world-scale polymer plants for SASA Polyester Sanayi A.Ş in Adana, Turkey.

One plant is planned to produce 380,000 tonnes of PET per year for low viscosity applications combined with a Co-PET plant with a capacity of 36,000 tonnes per year. The third plant will use Uhde Inventa-Fischer’s proprietary patented MTR (Melt-to-Resin) technology to produce 330,000 tonnes per year of resin for the production of PET bottles.

Dr Mustafa Kemal Öz, GM of SASA Polyester Sanayi A. Ş, said: “We are pleased to choose again Uhde Inventa-Fischer for our new investments. SASA is racing to global leadership in polyester production with its state-of-the-art world-class production facilities. It is an honour to continue our co-operation with UIF who has been always a good business partner of our growth strategy.”

The MTR process eliminates the SSP (solid-state polycondensation) and leads to substantial energy savings. It reduces investment, operating and maintenance costs, has a higher raw material yield and results in products of superior quality. The MTR process is based on Uhde Inventa-Fischer’s proprietary 2-Reactor technology which uses the patented ESPREE and DISCAGE reactors to obtain the desired high melt viscosities.

The design of the polycondensation plant will be based on the same proprietary technology, which enables the production of superior high-quality polyester polymer. A characteristic feature of the plant is that the polymer melt will be conveyed directly from the polycondensation plant to several downstream lines.