TOM & ecoFITTOM: A complete PVC-O system for resilient water network

Manufactured with Molecor’s proprietary technology, TOM and ecoFITTOM boast enhanced ductility, sustainability and long-term reliability, making it a future-ready solution for more sustainable water infrastructure.

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Even in regions with well-established infrastructure, challenges such as ageing or low-quality pipes, the need to reduce water losses and demanding sustainability goals are driving the adoption of more advanced materials and system solutions. In this context, Oriented PVC (PVC-O) is gaining relevance as an innovative alternative, combining high mechanical performance with a lower environmental footprint. Its key advantage lies in the molecular orientation process, which transforms the material’s internal structure and significantly enhances its mechanical properties.

TOM pipes and ecoFITTOM fittings are manufactured using Molecor’s proprietary, fully automated technology, enabling precise, controlled molecular orientation. This process aligns the PVC molecules in an organised structure, improving the material’s physical and mechanical performance without altering the original polymer’s chemical properties.

As a result, TOM pipes and ecoFITTOM fittings achieve high hydrostatic strength, excellent resistance to water hammer and superior impact performance. The technology also guarantees consistent product quality and full traceability throughout the manufacturing process.

Molecor complements its TOM pipes with ecoFITTOM, the world’s first PVC-O fittings, creating a fully integrated, homogeneous system with identical mechanical and hydraulic characteristics throughout the network.

This enhances overall reliability by eliminating weak points typically associated with material transitions. Key benefits include high resistance to internal pressure, excellent impact performance, outstanding ductility and perfect water-tight joints. Sustainability is a central pillar in today’s water strategies.

Molecor’s commitment to the environment is reflected in its manufacturing process: TOM and ecoFITTOM are 100% recyclable, requiring less raw material while delivering superior performance for pressurised water conveyance.