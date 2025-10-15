TOMRA acquires C&C Consolidated Holdings LLC

TOMRA has announced its acquisition of C&C Consolidated Holdings LLC (C&C). Through the company’s subsidiaries, C&C is the leading provider of “bag drop” solutions for collecting and processing beverage containers in the US, operating under the CLYNK brand. Bag drop is a convenient collection method where consumers drop off bags filled with empty beverage containers at collection points and then receive a refund of their deposit.

“We are excited to welcome C&C into the TOMRA family. This acquisition not only strengthens our position in the North American market but also enhances our ability to provide innovative and convenient recycling solutions to consumers,” said Marius Fraurud, EVP TOMRA Collection. “The integration of C&C's bag drop technology with TOMRA's existing infrastructure will create significant synergies and drive additional growth. We look forward to leveraging C&C's expertise to further our mission of leading the resource revolution.”

Founded in 2006, C&C operates in the Northeastern U.S. The company supplies retail stores with bag drop points and refunds customers their deposit through a digital platform. Collected bags are transported to material recovery facilities, where containers are counted and validated before the refund is processed.