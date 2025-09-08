TOMRA to present holistic approach to plastic circularity at K 2025

TOMRA is set to present its holistic approach to increase plastics circularity at K 2025. TOMRA Recycling, TOMRA Feedstock, and TOMRA Collection will share their insights into current and future technologies that aid in the collection, sorting, and fine-sorting of plastics. Meanwhile, TOMRA Reuse will introduce its systems for reusable takeaway packaging for cities and events.

“Over the past 50 years, TOMRA has been a provider of solutions for increasing plastics circularity,” said Tove Andersen, President and CEO of TOMRA. “At K 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for plastics and rubbers, we have decided to present our wide range of solutions and insights together, to showcase the opportunities available for customers and partners looking to reduce, reuse and recycle plastics in a holistic manner. We welcome everyone to visit our stand to learn more.”

If you are visiting K 2025 (8-15 October), you can find TOMRA in Hall 10, Stand 10C12.

TOMRA Recycling at K

The division will exhibit technologies, including the AUTOSORT paired with GAINnext AI for complex material recognition, as well as the INNOSORT FLAKE and AUTOSORT FLAKE for high-quality flake sorting at the event. The company’s Insight cloud-based monitoring portal and PolyPerception’s AI-driven material analysis support these solutions, improving transparency and efficiency.

“At K 2025, we’ll demonstrate that sorting is no longer just about recovering and upgrading plastics—it’s about achieving the highest level of material granularity while increasing transparency and digitisation in sorting facilities,” said Katrin Fricke, EVP and Head of TOMRA Recycling. “Our deep learning solutions, cloud-based monitoring, and smart waste analysis are key to making this possible and advancing full plastics circularity.”

TOMRA Collection at K

Whereas TOMRA Collection will showcase reverse vending technology used in the collection of drink containers for recycling, which helps to power deposit return schemes to incentivise container returns. Previewing at K 2025 are the:

TOMRA R1 and T9 with MultiPac Air system.

TOMRA T9 reverse vending machine.

Multi-feed TOMRA R1.

MultiPac Air backroom storage solution.

TOMRA Feedstock and TOMRA Reuse at K

TOMRA Feedstock and TOMRA Reuse aim to explore how the company’s solutions can be used to enable circular economies and resource efficiency. The former focuses on closing the loop for plastics and has opened Norway’s national sorting facility for plastic packaging. TOMRA Reuse has been piloting a system for reusable takeaway packaging in Aarhus since January 2024.

“TOMRA Horizon is our platform for focused innovation. Reuse and Feedstock are promising ventures where we see significant potential both from an environmental impact perspective and from a commercial perspective. In parallel, we are continuously considering targeted investments to strengthen our ability to lead the resource revolution,” said Lars Enge, EVP Strategy and Head of TOMRA Horizon.