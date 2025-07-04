TOMRA Recycling appoints Katrin Fricke as its new Head and Executive Vice President (EVP)

TOMRA Recycling has announced the appointment of Katrin Fricke as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of TOMRA Recycling. Katrin succeeds Dr. Volker Rehrmann, who earlier this year announced his retirement from TOMRA after an exceptional career spanning over two decades with the business.

Katrin brings a wealth of experience to the role from various leadership positions across different industries, demonstrating significant expertise in operations management, corporate strategy and digitalisation. Most recently, she served as EVP and Managing Director of the Electronics division (brand KATEK) of the Kontron Group. Her background in production engineering, coupled with her passion for game-changing technologies as well as data-driven solutions, position her well to lead TOMRA Recycling into its next phase of growth. Katrin will be based close to TOMRA Recycling’s headquarters in Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany.

Passion for technologies and proven track record

Tove Andersen, President and CEO of TOMRA, commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Katrin as our new EVP and Head of TOMRA Recycling and look forward to continued growth and success under her leadership. Her proven track record demonstrates outstanding results, and she is performance-driven and passionate about technology and people. Her values align closely with our culture here at TOMRA, and we are confident that she will be a great champion in realising our vision of leading the resource revolution.”

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Katrin stated: “I was attracted to TOMRA's commitment to enabling circular economies worldwide and its robust growth trajectory. I’m excited about the opportunity to drive innovation and continue TOMRA’s technology leadership in the recycling, sorting and mining markets. I am keen to contribute to our ambitious growth plans and the development of these fascinating industries. My heart beats for technology, plant efficiency, leadership and collective success.”