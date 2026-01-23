TOMRA Recycling awarded EcoVadis Platinum medal

TOMRA Sorting GmbH, the German legal entity and headquarters of TOMRA Recycling, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum medal from EcoVadis. With an overall score of 87 out of 100 points, TOMRA Recycling is in the top 1% of all rated companies in the EcoVadis network globally over the past 12 months.

× Expand tomra recycling

This achievement for TOMRA Recycling marks a significant 11-point improvement over the past year, resulting in a leap from Gold to Platinum status. This follows the official validation of TOMRA’s net-zero climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The Platinum medal follows a rigorous, evidence-based evaluation of four key pillars: Environment (carbon footprint and circularity), Labor & Human Rights (DEI and safety), Ethics (anti-corruption and data security) and Sustainable Procurement (supply chain risk). This advancement was driven by growing transparency, improved governance and strengthened sustainability practices, moving TOMRA Recycling beyond simple compliance to deliver measurable impact across its global value chain.

Lars Enge, Executive Vice President and Head of TOMRA Recycling, comments: “Sustainability is at the heart of TOMRA Recycling’s strategy. This Platinum rating is a testament to the dedication of our teams and our ongoing efforts to create long-term value for our customers, our employees and the environment. Moving from Silver to Gold, and now to Platinum in just three years, demonstrates that we are not just setting ambitious goals, but delivering measurable results. Being in the top 1% of all the organisations assessed by EcoVadis in 2025 is a powerful validation of our mission to lead the resource revolution.”

TOMRA Recycling’s success was driven by a focused transition from policy to action over the last 12 months:

Climate action : Following SBTi validation, the roadmap to align with the 1.5°C global warming limit has been intensified, moving from ambition to verified, science-based targets.

: Following SBTi validation, the roadmap to align with the 1.5°C global warming limit has been intensified, moving from ambition to verified, science-based targets. Eco-design : Internal expertise has been established to conduct Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), beginning with high-volume AUTOSORT units. This enables the precise measurement of an equipment’s environmental footprint from production through to end-of-life.

: Internal expertise has been established to conduct Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), beginning with high-volume AUTOSORT units. This enables the precise measurement of an equipment’s environmental footprint from production through to end-of-life. Supply chain integrity : Supplier assessments have been enhanced, requiring higher standards for environmental performance and ethical sourcing to build a more resilient and transparent value chain.

: Supplier assessments have been enhanced, requiring higher standards for environmental performance and ethical sourcing to build a more resilient and transparent value chain. Internal development: Continued investment in the wellbeing of the workforce is being driven by strengthened health and safety tracking and expanded training programs to foster a culture of safety and inclusion.

The path to net-zero

While the Platinum rating marks a major milestone, TOMRA remains focused on its long-term ambition to be leading the resource revolution while becoming a fully circular business and be safe, fair and inclusive.

On its path toward reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the company is committed to achieving a 55% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2033 and 90% by 2050 as well as to reducing Scope 3 emissions intensity by 62% by 2033 and 97% by 2050 (all climate targets are measured against a 2022 baseline). In addition, TOMRA aims to use at least 90% sustainable materials in new products and ensure that at least 50% of new products are circular at end of life by 2030.