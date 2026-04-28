TOMRA Recycling opens new Americas Test & Training Center

TOMRA Recycling has marked a new era of customer support for recyclers in the Americas with the opening of its new Americas Test & Training Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The facility features a testing circuit equipped with the latest sorting technologies, a dedicated warehouse for critical parts storage and extensive training facilities.

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“The expansion of our testing, training and warehouse space at our Americas headquarters reflects a commitment to continuously investing in growing markets and getting closer to our customers,” said Lars Enge, EVP and Head of TOMRA Recycling.

“We are providing far more than just increased material testing capabilities. From pre-sale consultation and machinery installation to after-sales support and ongoing technical training, TOMRA Recycling partners with our customers throughout the equipment's full lifecycle to ensure long-term, optimal plant performance.”

Latest technologies

TOMRA Recycling’s new 425 sq m dedicated Test & Training Center is equipped with the company’s latest sorting technologies, providing customers in the region with a facility to test waste and plastic materials. It features the latest generation AUTOSORT equipped with TOMRA’s deep learning AI technology, GAINnext.

AUTOSORT combines a variety of features in a single machine with a flexible sensor configuration to meet the challenges of a dynamic market landscape, from municipal solid waste and paper to plastics and packaging. GAINnext leverages AI-based visual classification to identify hard-to-classify objects, maximizing recyclate recovery and purity levels.

For advanced testing of plastic flake materials, the new facility also includes AUTOSORT FLAKE and INNOSORT FLAKE technologies. The flexible INNOSORT FLAKE delivers simultaneous detection of polymers and colours, using an advanced near-infrared (NIR) spectrometer and dual-sided imaging with high-resolution cameras to sort high-purity flakes from contaminated mixed streams. AUTOSORT FLAKE offers a powerful combination of NIR spectrometer, full colour camera and metal sensor to deliver exceptional performance for high-purity end products.

Providing end-to-end material tracking, the Waste Analyser from PolyPerception – included in the circuit – harnesses the power of deep learning AI. Colour cameras capture real-time images of material flow at strategic points in the line to analyse key performance metrics, such as throughput, waste composition and yield loss. Bringing transparency to operations, the real-time monitoring provided by the Analyser increases performance and lowers costs through actionable data.

“Our customers based in the Americas can now enjoy expanded testing capacities, shorter lead times and greater flexibility when it comes to scheduling tests,” said Michelle Landon, SVP and Head of Americas for TOMRA Recycling. “Recycling operations are benefiting from collective global TOMRA expertise with our new Test & Training Center, since our Research & Development teams are continuing to innovate with new optical sorting and deep learning AI applications to meet customer needs.”

Expanded training and global reach

The new centre has enabled TOMRA to expand and enhance its training capabilities at its Americas headquarters. In addition to customer maintenance and performance training, TOMRA’s service technicians will also undertake training at the new facility.

Two one-day customer training programs have already been announced. Operational Maintenance Training teaches customers basic machine operation and safety, performance data back-up and system restoration, preventative maintenance measures and fault code diagnostics. TOMRA’s new Maximising Performance Training overviews advanced settings machine operation, understanding machine performance, stabilising and improving performance and diagnosing machine conditioning.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the new Test & Training Center, Ralph Uepping, Head of Technology for TOMRA Recycling, said: “The Charlotte facility is a significant addition to our global network, serving as one of seven TOMRA Test & Training Centres worldwide. By mirroring the high standards set at our sites across Europa and Asia, the centre ensures that recyclers in the Americas have direct access to the same level of technical expertise and innovation found anywhere in the world. We invite all recyclers to bring their materials and sorting challenges to TOMRA to develop a flexible, customised solution that maximises throughput, yield, purity and profitability.”