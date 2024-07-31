TOMRA to showcase sensor-based sorting solutions at RWM Expo 2024

Key Highlights:

Visitors to RWM Expo 2024, which takes place on 11-12 September at the NEC in Birmingham, will have the opportunity to find out about TOMRA Recycling Sorting’s GAINnext applications to separate food-grade from non-food-grade plastics, as well as other world-class sensor-based sorting solutions for waste and metals on Stand ME-E200.

Directly behind Stand ME-E200, the team from TOMRA Collection will be on Stand ME-E203 to showcase its latest reverse vending machine solutions for clean loop recycling of aluminium, plastic and glass beverage containers. With approximately 85,000 installations across more than 60 markets, particularly in regions with deposit return systems, TOMRA reverse vending machines capture over 46 billion used bottles and cans each year.

A key focus for TOMRA’s Recycling Sorting division at this year’s show will be three new applications to separate food-grade from non-food-grade plastics for PET, PP and HDPE. GAINnext is a deep learning-based sorting add-on for TOMRA’s world-renowned AUTOSORT units. By combining sensor-based material identification and deep learning object recognition, TOMRA is the first in the industry to be able to quickly and efficiently separate food-grade from non-food-grade plastics for PET, PP and HDPE on a large scale. GAINnext has made food-grade sorting a reality – and has made it possible to achieve higher than 95% purity rPET, rPP and rHDPE – the level EU regulation requires to fulfil food safety standards.

Other waste sorting solutions that TOMRA Recycling Sorting will be showcasing at this year’s event include the latest version of INNOSORT FLAKE which was launched in late 2023 and AUTOSORT SPEEDAIR. Capable of simultaneously detecting polymers and colours, INNOSORT FLAKE is designed specifically for high-throughput purification of plastic flakes. AUTOSORT SPEEDAIR is designed for high-speed, high-purity intelligent sorting of plastic films and lightweight packaging.

Those visitors interested in TOMRA’s metals sorting solutions will be able to learn about AUTOSORT PULSE – a dynamic laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) solution for sorting aluminium scrap by alloy; FINDER for ultra-flexible sorting of non-ferrous metal and X-TRACT for powerful precision x-ray sorting of aluminium from heavy metals.

TOMRA Recycling Sorting will be joined on stand by the start-up PolyPerception which offers AI-based waste flow monitoring, with TOMRA having acquired a 25% stake in PolyPerception earlier this year. TOMRA’s advanced material sorting systems and cloud-based monitoring solution, TOMRA Insight, combined with PolyPerception’s innovative waste analysis solution are enabling PET recyclers and sorting plants to optimise the entire recycling process and material flow.

Over on stand ME-E203, experts from TOMRA Collection will be demonstrating the TOMRA B5 Combi, a compact, standalone reverse vending machine which collects plastic bottles and cans. The machine can be equipped with one or two bins, for separated or commingled material collection. The TOMRA B5 Combi has a footprint of just 0.8 square metres and features plug-and-play installation for seamless set-up and a large 21.5" touch display for improved ease of use for consumers.

Terry Keyworth, sales manager UK and Ireland at TOMRA Recycling Sorting, commented: “We’re looking forward to being back at RWM again this year. It’s always a great networking opportunity which attracts a vast range of professionals from across the waste management industry. The show is an ideal platform for us to highlight our latest product developments and talk to existing and potential customers about the many ways in which we can optimise resource recovery and help close the loop on a vast range of materials.”