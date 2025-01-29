Toray Plastics (China) establishes new production site in Southern China

Toray Industries, Inc., has announced that Toray Plastics (China) Co., Ltd., will open a new production site to produce high-performance resin compounds. The new solutions will provide heat and chemical resistance and mechanical strength, to be used in automotive electrical components as well as electrical and electronic connectors.

× Expand Toray Toray opens new production site.

Operations at the new facility, which is located on the premises of the manufacturing subsidiary Toray Resins (Foshan) Co., Ltd., in Guangdong Province, will begin in April 2025. Partial production transfer from Toray Plastics (Shenzhen) Ltd., may also move to the new site.

The new facility aims to support the growing demand for high-performance resins that can be used in new energy vehicle applications, advanced communications, electrical and electronic applications, and solar power generation. Considering the Chinese government’s support for new energy vehicles, Toray’s new facility should help fulfil domestic demands. Additionally, the site will also function as a strategic hub for global operations, with a focus on Southeast Asia.