TotalEnergies’ Cray Valley Affiliate signs agreement with tyre manufacturer Continental

TotalEnergies’s Cray Valley Affiliate has signed an agreement with Continental. The company will provide the tyre manufacturer with ISCC Plus-certified Cleartack and Ricon resins. Utilising a mass balance approach, the Cleartack and Ricon resins will increase the amount of renewable materials used in the value chain of Continental’s tyres, while maintaining safety and performance levels through tyre tread formulation.

× Expand TotalEnergies’ Cray Valley Affiliate TotalEnergies’ Cray Valley Affiliate supplies Cleartack and Ricon resins.

Cleartack is a pure monomer low molecular weight tackifying resin, while Ricon is a Liquid Polybutadiene resin that improves the performance of tyres. Both are produced at TotalEnergies' Carling, France, facility. Originally, the ISCC Plus-certified bio-feedstock comes from vegetable oil or used cooking oil that is processed at TotalEnergies' biorefinery in La Mède, France.

“The collaboration with Continental is the ideal example of a long-term and trustworthy partnership with a common target: achieving performance while accelerating the transition to more sustainable materials through innovative and reliable solutions,” said Thierry Lebriat, Global Head of Sales at Cray Valley. “We are very proud to support our long-standing partner to reach its sustainability ambitions. Simultaneously, this agreement is part of our 2030 ambition to supply more than 30% of our total volume as sustainable resins.”

The agreement demonstrates Cray Valley’s commitment to developing low-carbon solutions for high-value applications like automotive applications, while also helping its clients to minimise their carbon footprint by using renewable feedstock in their value chain.