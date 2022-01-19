TotalEnergies’ polymer plant in Feluy, Belgium, has announced the start-up of a new production of high-performance polymers with the commissioning of a new reactor in its polypropylene unit.

TotalEnergies TotalEnergies increases HP polymers production for specialty markets

Through this investment, TotalEnergies will aim to strengthen its position on the high value-added polymers market. The company is therefore increasing its production of grades that meet the highest quality standards and technical requirements of specialty markets, including medical and automotive.

Thanks to their many properties, such as lightweight, impermeability or resistance, plastics have become an integral part of our daily lives. In the automotive sector for example, the use of polymers as replacement for metal contributes to reducing the overall weight of vehicles, thereby allowing reductions in CO2 emissions by as much as 10 per cent. In the medical sector, polymers also play a crucial role in the supply of medicines, particularly by ensuring their protection and packaging.

Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President, Polymers at TotalEnergies, said: "The commissioning of this new reactor in Feluy will enable us to meet the growing demand from our customers, including the automotive and medical specialty markets, for ever more efficient polymers that contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of end-use applications.”