TR strengthens Central European operations as part of long-term global vision

As part of its long-term global growth strategy, TR, part of the Trifast plc group, is strengthening its commitment to the Central European region following sustained investment in infrastructure, people and innovation.

TR Germany has been a cornerstone of this vision, with its expanded warehouse capacity and an experienced team supporting the Group’s key sectors – smart infrastructure, medical equipment and automotive – alongside its well-established distribution and industrial customer base.

TR Germany plays a vital role in delivering continuity and performance across these markets, underpinned by a stable local presence and backed by the strength of TR’s global operations.

“For many years, we’ve been building our capability, capacity and customer relationships to support businesses through any market condition. It’s the result of consistent, group-wide investment,” said Peter Henning, Managing Director of TR Germany, who celebrates 21 years with the business this year. “The strength of our OneTR strategy means we’re ready for continued growth and long-term partnership with our customers.”

The OneTR strategy, launched in 2024, reinforces this commitment. It brings together the Group’s global footprint, technical innovation and sector focus under one approach – empowering customers in over 65 countries with seamless and scalable fastening solutions.

TR Germany now stands as a key hub in the Group’s European expansion. This enables faster delivery times, increased product availability and enhanced engineering support for OEMs, Tier 1s, distributors and industrial partners navigating complex supply chain demands. “Our teams across Europe are aligned and ready,” adds Peter. “This is a moment to show not just what we do, but how we do it.”