traceless has announced that Dr Katrin Suder has joined its Advisory Board as an independent member and Chairwoman with Kathrin Klein. The Advisory Board supports traceless’ management team with strategic guidance as the company continues its growth and development.

× Expand traceless traceless strengthens its Advisory Board with new members

Suder offers over two decades of experience in strategy consulting and corporate management, as well as extensive work with advisory boards. She studied physics, holds a doctorate in neuroinformatics, and has knowledge of technology, digitalisation, and corporate strategy. She’s worked as a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company and as State Secretary in the German Ministry of Defence. In her new role, she will advise traceless on strategic development and growth priorities.

While Kathrin Klein brings senior leadership experience from the chemical industry, particularly in growth strategies, marketing, sales, and organisational development. Klein will support the company’s next phase of growth, including market entry and penetration.

The Advisory Board now consists of:

Dr Katrin Suder (Chairwoman).

Dr Anne Lamp (CEO).

Investor representatives Sakari Saarela (UB FIGG) and Johannes Weber (HTGF).

Kathrin Klein.

“We are thrilled to announce Katrin as Chairwoman of the Advisory Board and to benefit from her expertise,” said Dr Anne Lamp, CEO of traceless. “Her experience and leadership skills make her the ideal choice to chair our Advisory Board and support our next growth phase.”

Suder added, “I am delighted to be part of such an innovative and forward-thinking company as traceless. Together with the entire team, I look forward to continuing to develop the company’s impact vision and creating long-term value.”