Trainees and students to start professional careers at Arburg

Arburg managing director Steffen Kroner welcomes 56 new trainees and 19 DHBW students to the company.

The Lossburg-based family company reflects on 75 years of successful training, laying the foundations for the successful careers of almost 2,300 young people since 1949.

Arburg offers demand-driven training across more than 15 different professions, including industrial engineering, computer science, mechatronics, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.

× Expand Arburg Looking forward to a successful start to their careers: 75 apprentices and DHBW students joined Arburg in Lossburg on 2 September 2024.

On 2 September 2024, a total of 75 trainees and students from the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) began their professional careers at Arburg. They were welcomed by Steffen Kroner, the new managing director Finance, Controlling, IT and HR Management, and by training manager Michael Vieth, whose first working day at Arburg was exactly 40 years ago.

"On behalf of Arburg management, the shareholder families, and all employees - especially the training team - I am delighted to welcome you to the Arburg family this morning," said Steffen Kroner, emphasising: "Providing young people with a solid foundation for their careers is extremely important to us. Training is one of the keys to a successful future at Arburg. And it has been for 75 years. To succeed together, we need your commitment, your flexibility and your willingness to learn for life!"

Varied introduction

The 2,000 square metre Vocational Training Center is the central contact point. To make starting out on a career path easier and to get to know the "Arburg family" better, training manager Michael Vieth and his 20-member team have developed a comprehensive programme. During an introductory week, the newcomers are given the opportunity to discover the company and get to know their trainee colleagues and cohort supervisors, who are on hand to give them advice and support. Other activities include a tour of the company and a presentation of the product range and corporate philosophy. In addition, a team-building event and joint barbecue are planned.

Triple training certification

This year, the Lossburg-based family company can reflect on 75 years of successful training. Since 1949, Arburg has laid the foundations for the successful careers of almost 2,300 young people. In order to continuously expand the high level of its training, Arburg works closely with vocational schools and the cooperative state universities and is the first company in Baden-Wuerttemberg to be awarded triple certification since 2018: ISO 29993 for quality management in training, the LQW award (learner-oriented quality testing in further education) and the seal of approval of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK). As one of the largest apprenticeship employers in the Northern Black Forest region, Arburg is one of the select few among 1,300 companies to receive the "1A Ausgezeichneter Ausbildungsbetrieb" (Excellence in Training) award again in 2024.

Apply now for 2025

Arburg consistently offers demand-driven training across more than 15 different professions. There is a diverse range of training and DHBW degree programmes to choose from. Including commercial and technical professions such as industrial mechanic, technical product designer, plastics and rubber technologist, warehouse logistics specialist or industrial clerk. Courses include industrial engineering, computer science, mechatronics, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.