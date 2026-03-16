Toray Industries, Inc., is celebrating two of its domestic sites obtaining ISCC PLUS certification for its key engineering plastics, TORAYCON polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin and SIVERAS liquid crystal polyester (LCP) resin. The two facilities involved are the Ehime Plant, which uses a polymerisation process, and the Nagoya Plant, which utilises a compounding process.
Toray Industries
Two Toray facilities receive ISCC PLUS certification
The ISCC PLUS program uses the mass balance approach, ensuring control and traceability in global supply chains for products made from biomass or recycled materials. With this new certification, the plants can incorporate biomass and recycled materials into those products. This will help to maintain the characteristics and physical properties comparable to those of PBT and LCP resins, which are made from fossil-based feedstocks.
The company’s Nagoya, Tokai, and Chiba plants have already received ISCC PLUS certification for the following resin products. Now, the new supply systems at the Ehime and Nagoya plants broaden the company’s line-up, while also helping its customers to reduce their carbon footprints.
ISCC PLUS-certified plastics products sites:
- Ehime Plant – Polymers: TORAYCON polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin and SIVERAS liquid crystal polyester resin. Certified in September 2025.
- Nagoya Plant – Compounds: TORAYCON PBT resin and SIVERAS LCP resin. Certified December 2025.
- Tokai Plant – Polymers: TORELINA polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin. Certified December 2023.
- Nagoya Plant – Polymers and Compounds: Ailan polyamide 6. Certified December 2023.
- Nagoya Plant – Compounds: TORELINA PPS resin. Certified December 2023.
- Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc – Polymers and Compounds: TORELINA PPS resin. Certified July 2023.
- Chiba Plant – Polymers and Compounds: TOYOLAC acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin. Certified December 2023.
- Toray Plastics (Malaysia) Sdn. Berhad – Polymers and Compounds: TOYOLAC acrylonitrile ABS resin. Certified December 2023.