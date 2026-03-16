Toray Industries, Inc., is celebrating two of its domestic sites obtaining ISCC PLUS certification for its key engineering plastics, TORAYCON polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin and SIVERAS liquid crystal polyester (LCP) resin. The two facilities involved are the Ehime Plant, which uses a polymerisation process, and the Nagoya Plant, which utilises a compounding process.

× Expand Toray Industries Two Toray facilities receive ISCC PLUS certification

The ISCC PLUS program uses the mass balance approach, ensuring control and traceability in global supply chains for products made from biomass or recycled materials. With this new certification, the plants can incorporate biomass and recycled materials into those products. This will help to maintain the characteristics and physical properties comparable to those of PBT and LCP resins, which are made from fossil-based feedstocks.

The company’s Nagoya, Tokai, and Chiba plants have already received ISCC PLUS certification for the following resin products. Now, the new supply systems at the Ehime and Nagoya plants broaden the company’s line-up, while also helping its customers to reduce their carbon footprints.

ISCC PLUS-certified plastics products sites: