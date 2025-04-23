TWR Group opens £2m manufacturing facility

TWR Group, an aluminium and PVC window and door manufacturer, has opened a new £2million manufacturing facility and head office in Sunderland.

× Expand TWR Group

Before the move, the company operated two sites in Hendon and Peterlee, one fabricating aluminium and the other producing PVC doors, windows and conservatories. The new facility has brought all of its 30 staff together and seen the company open a new head office, showroom and trade counter. It has also enabled the firm to invest in new machinery and technology to improve efficiency and productivity, as well as providing the space required for the firm to continue growing.

Laura O’Brien, Finance Director, said: “The opening of the new facility has marked an exciting milestone for the business. Both the aluminium and PVC sides of the company have grown significantly over recent years, but by bringing them together under one roof, we are ensuring we can continue to meet the increasing demand we’re seeing for our products."

She continues, “It has also allowed us to create two new jobs, with more to follow, while providing the space required to ensure that, as we continue to grow, we have the ability and flexibility to expand our operations. It is key to our future growth plans.”

TWR was founded by Laura’s father and managing director, Terry, who set up the family business in 2001 from a smaller unit on Woodbine Road, just a stone’s throw away from the new facility.

“As a family business which started out just around the corner from here, it’s been a real labour of love renovating this site,” he said. “When we purchased the building, it was in dire need of repair. It needed a new roof and a whole load of structural improvements, so it was very much a complete rebuild. It was a real challenge getting everything done in just six months, but we’re already reaping the benefits and are thrilled to be back in our home city."

TWR Group was supported in its move to the new facility by the business investment team at Sunderland City Council. The team provided advice and support, as well as signposting to business support specialist UMi, which gave the company a £50,000 grant towards the refurbishments.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Portfolio Holder for Business, Housing and Regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are thrilled that TWR has committed its future to Sunderland. It is a real city success story and is one we are delighted as a Council to have been able to support. We would like to wish them all the best for the future.”