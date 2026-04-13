UCAS data signals increase in future engineering workforce

Applications to process, chemical and biochemical engineering degree courses across the UK have risen sharply, according to newly released UCAS 2025 data, signalling a positive shift in prospective students’ interest in the profession. The increase follows sustained efforts by the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) to improve the discipline’s visibility and perception in schools and colleges through initiatives like its DiscoverChemEng campaign.

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At a time when long-term skills supply is moving higher up the economic agenda, increased numbers of future engineers will be pivotal in meeting future economic growth targets and solving the biggest scientific challenges of our time.

Limited awareness of chemical engineering as a career pathway has persistently constrained entry into the profession, contributing to recruitment pressures across industry. The latest data suggests that this constraint may be easing. The number of applicants holding offers to study process, chemical and biochemical engineering is up 16 per cent on 2024, while total applications for these courses have increased by 47.8 per cent since 2022.

The profile of applicants is also shifting. Engineering remains structurally male-dominated, with women accounting for just 16.9 per cent of the UK engineering and technology workforce, compared with more than half of workers across the wider labour market. Against that backdrop, women now represent 36.7 per cent of applications to chemical engineering courses, up from 32 per cent in 2020. Meanwhile, applications from non-EU countries have risen by 28 per cent year on year.

The data also provides early evidence that sustained outreach efforts are beginning to influence perception. Programmes such as DiscoverChemEng, aligned with the Gatsby Benchmarks for good careers guidance, are designed to highlight the discipline’s central role in industrial sectors. By increasing exposure at the school and college level, these initiatives give students earlier insight into the breadth of opportunities the profession offers.

“Growth in applications, particularly among women and international students, is encouraging because it points to a broader and more diverse pipeline of future engineers,” explained Jo Badge, Head of Young People’s and Student Engagement. Chemical and biochemical engineering have traditionally been misunderstood by young people, despite their central role in all the key sectors that underpin economic growth, from clean energy and sustainability to advanced manufacturing and defence. We are actively working to change those perceptions by showing how chemical and process engineering fits into areas such as AI and digitalisation, as well as green technology and sustainability, all of which resonate with student audiences and appeal as attractive career prospects.”

As demand grows for engineers capable of supporting economic growth, sustainability and complex industrial delivery, sustained engagement with education providers and continued investment in course quality will remain critical to strengthening the long-term supply of talent.