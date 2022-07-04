UK plastics industry firms join forces under new group structure

Protool Plastic Components Ltd and Protool Precision Plastics Ltd have joined Advanced Plastics Ltd under a new group structure.

The three group companies located in Fareham, Manchester and Hull will maintain their current identities and strong market positioning whilst sharing capacity and synergies across the group.

Chris Pearson, Joint shareholder of the Advanced Plastics Group said ‘This is a very proud day for us, we have worked closely with the teams at both Protool sites for many years and are very much aligned in our culture, core values and technical capability so this represents a natural convergence of like-minded teams, we are therefore very excited for what the future holds’.

Rob Anderson, Joint shareholder of the Advanced Plastics Group said:

‘Whilst the group companies will continue to operate in their current forms with their respective teams providing a seamless high level of service to their valued customers, they will all benefit from the synergies and growth focused development of being part of the Advanced Plastics Group. It is therefore very much business as usual with added benefits for all involved including our employees, supplier partners for our valued customers’.

Michael Hadfield, MD of the Protool Plastics Group, who will continue to run the two Protool companies said ‘This represents the beginning an exciting new era for Protool as we become part of an engaging and forward-thinking group, I look forward to working with my group colleagues whilst continuing to support our valued employees and clients on the Protool side’.

The group is strategically placed to service customers locally in three key regions of the UK offering a combined capacity across 68 injection moulding machines ranging from 22t to 1600t clamp force. With their combined heritage, industry reputation, technical capability, and broad market sector coverage the group represent a major player within the UK plastics industry.