Ukraine conflict poses market challenges for Meusburger

The war in Ukraine is having a ‘drastic effect’ on the European steel market, causing what a Meusburger press release describes as an ‘acute shortage of raw materials’ and ‘great uncertainty and an extreme rise in prices’.

× Expand Meusburger Ukraine conflict poses challenges for Meusburger

Meusburger has long relied on its large warehouse and high degree of in-house production and is thus looking to remain a reliable supplier in difficult times.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a noticeable shortage of steel in Europe and therefore to extreme price hikes in steel prices, energy and transport costs, as well as increased demand for well-known steelworks. Meusburger does not purchase any goods from Russia or from Ukraine. Due to long-standing partnerships and the largest raw material and standard parts warehouse, the company is positioned to guarantee high supply security whilst the conflict continues.

In order to continue to guarantee this service, the standard parts manufacturer is unable to avoid buying steel and must accept the increased costs.

Managing Director Guntram Meusburger said: “We are going through turbulent times, the likes of which I have not experienced in almost 25 years at Meusburger. Due to the unforeseen situation on the market, many steel producers are now invoking force majeure and withdrawing from their contracts. Despite the steel shortage, we are doing our best to ensure product availability for our customers.”

All Meusburger plates are produced in-house and standard plates can be sent directly from stock. Various raw materials are additionally available for further processing in the company’s outdoor storage area, enabling continuous availability for the meantime.