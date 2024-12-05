UNION partners with Envalior to make sustainable snowboard binding

Durethan Blue, made from 90% sustainable raw materials using a mass balance approach, includes bio-based, recycled content and provides high flow and heat stabilisation.

The new material is a member of Envalior’s sustainable product family, attributed with 90% of sustainable raw materials, based on a mass balance approach via the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification program that ensures sustainability and traceability throughout the supply chain.

What makes the redesigned snowboard bindings unique is the all-new 2 Layer baseplate construction, which allows for two individual layers: the core and the frame. The two layers enable the use of unique engineering materials to achieve the desired ride and feel of the binding. Durethan BLUEBKV315ZH2.0 allows the core of the binding to be stiff and responsive, while the frame is softer and more flexible than traditional snowboard baseplates, allowing for a unique ride feel and increased side to side freestyle flex.

Performance meets sustainability

Union selected Durethan Blue for its redesigned snowboard binding because the material is partially rystalline thermoplastics, offering high mechanical strength and stiffness, good dielectric properties, and good friction and wear properties. It serves as the ideal drop-in replacement for fossil-based products. Durethan is offered as bio-based, mass balanced, and recycled-based and leads to a product carbon footprint reduction of more than 60% CO2-eq in comparison to conventional, fossil based material.

Ninety percent of Durethan Blue’s raw materials are sustainable, based on a mass balance approach, which allows companies to track the flow of sustainable and non-sustainable materials within their supply chains. The ISCC PLUS certifications assure that the amount of bio-based or recycled material corresponds to the amount used in production processes. Manufacturers can gradually transition away from fossil resources to renewable alternatives while maintaining product quality and performance.

Durethan Blue has passed all of Union’s in-house quality control tests for strength, durability in cold temperatures and product lifecycle. Every pair of Union bindings goes through rigorous testing during the R&D and design phase, initial production and the main production cycle.

"At Envalior, we are committed to sustainability, and this innovative solution demonstrates that sustainability and high performance can coexist, thanks to our ISCC-certified material and mass balance concept,” said Günter Margraf, Director of Sustainability for Envalior. “Our material meets the demands of winter sports without compromising performance, and we've integrated this solution into our existing production processes, making the shift to sustainable options easier. Sustainability isn’t just a goal—it’s the path forward.”

“Union is committed to increasing the use of more environmentally friendly materials because it’s crucial to show that we can continue to use plastics in our lives—as long as we find sustainable options and use them responsibly. This approach ensures we’re not compromising the future of our planet,” said Pier Patriarca, Lead Product Engineer at Union Binding Company.