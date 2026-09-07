Univar Solutions LLC acquires H.M. Royal, a 101-year-old speciality rubber, plastics, and adhesives additives distributor. The move will strengthen the Performance Materials business within Univar Solutions' Ingredients + Specialities division by expanding access to specialised products, technical knowledge, and long-standing customer relationships, especially on the East and West coasts. H.M. Royal customers will also gain access to Univar Solutions’ broader scale, logistics network, and digital tools.

× Expand Univar Solutions Univar Solutions acquires H.M. Royal

“We’re proud to welcome H.M. Royal into the Ingredients + Specialities from Univar Solutions family,” said Nick Powell, CEO of Ingredients + Specialities from Univar Solutions. “They bring deep technical expertise in rubber, plastics, and adhesives, along with long-standing customer and supplier partnerships, and together we offer an enhanced portfolio and team of professionals to better support customers in the US. Underscored by a shared commitment to service and excellence, this strategic partnership builds on both companies’ legacy of values-first and customer-centric business.”

Matthew Oliver, Senior Vice President of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions, added, “H.M. Royal has long been a trusted partner in the rubber, plastics, adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings spaces, and this marks an important step forward for our Performance Materials business. This combination allows us to create a more connected platform in rubber and plastics, strengthen collaboration, and open new opportunities for growth across the value chain. We are committed to preserving and building on the technical knowledge, supplier relationships, and market focus that have made H.M. Royal successful, especially in applications where consistency, processing performance, and reliable supply matter most.”

The combined organisation will deliver broader product access, extended technical support, and enhanced supply continuity for customers and supplier partners.

“For more than 100 years, H.M. Royal has built its reputation on strong relationships, integrity, technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to our customers and suppliers,” concluded Joseph Royal, President of H.M. Royal. “We are excited to join Univar Solutions, a company that shares these core values. Together, we look forward to building on H.M. Royal’s proud legacy and creating new opportunities for our employees, customers, and supply partners.”