University of Birmingham researchers unveil new rapid polymer nanostructure production process

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have unveiled a new method for the rapid, scalable preparation of uniform nanostructures directly from block polymers. The Dove and O’Reilly groups have led the project with the new method found to reduce processing times from a week to a few minutes, while also ensuring the high-throughput production of precision polymer nanomaterials.

× Expand AI generated Abstract collage of nanoparticles and molecules, AI generated.

Published in Nature Chemistry, the researchers’ findings outline a rapid seed preparation technique that supersaturates polymer solutions in a flow system. The process works by facilitating uniform seed micelle formation and enables the integration of seed preparation and living crystallisation-driven self-assembly (CDSA). As a result, users can achieve end-to-end production of nanostructures in as little as three minutes, an improvement on existing synthetic methods by orders of magnitude.

Offering a powerful, scalable, and precise approach, the new method aids with the development of diverse and complex polymer nanoparticles. This will help to pave the way towards their scalable synthesis and potential applications in the biomedical engineering, catalysis, and energy transfer sectors.

Additionally, enhancements in versatility and efficiency could provide new possibilities in terms of applications in different fields. The research also signifies a “step forward in the field of precision nanomaterials.” Potential new applications for precision polymer nanomaterials include advancing drug delivery systems, allowing therapeutic agents to be carried directly to targeted cells, and improvements in the treatment of diseases like cancer.

A word from the team

“This innovative method represents a significant leap forward in the field of nanomaterials,” said Dr Rachel K. O'Reilly, one of the lead researchers. “By drastically reducing the processing time and increasing throughput, we can now produce high-quality nanostructures at a scale that was previously unattainable.”

Dr Andrew P. Dove added, “The integration of seed preparation and living CDSA in a continuous flow setup is a game-changer. It not only enhances efficiency but also ensures uniformity and reproducibility, which are critical for the practical application of these nanostructures.”

The first author of the study, Laihui Xiao, concluded, “Our flash-freezing strategy is a key innovation that allows us to achieve rapid and uniform seed formation. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the scalable synthesis of precision nanomaterials.”