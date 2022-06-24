Fairgrieve Compression Moulding, based in Washington, UK, has seen an ‘unprecedented’ demand for its products, thus driving the decision to take its manufacturing into a 24-hour operation.

× Expand Fairgrieve Unprecedented demand for Fairgrieve expertise leads to 24-hour operations Barry Davidson

With more than 100 years of history, Fairgrieve serves a broad range of industries from construction and mining to the offshore and marine sectors. The company was bought by UK manufacturing investor Daniel Beaumont last year and led through a rapid transformation by general manager Barry Davidson, who joined soon after the business changed hands.

Davidson admits business was slow when he joined, as the company was emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic and the manufacturing sector was still adjusting to the impacts of Brexit.

“Fairgrieve Compression Moulding is now reaping the rewards of a positive market,” Davidson said, “and one with a renewed commitment to buying British. Since the turn of the year we have been incredibly busy and seen unprecedented demand for our products. I think much of that is down to the manufacturing sector benefitting from more businesses being back at work, and more decision makers being on site.”

The business has also served more UK-based customers due to long lead times and rising costs on products from Europe.

With the business seeing a number of customers placing orders for the first time in a number of years, and a number of new clients secured this year, Davidson said the decision to switch from a 9-5 operation to a 24-hour production facility was a necessity: “We’ve had to change the way we work, but again it has been another move which has increased our efficiency and productivity, and the staff have all supported it.”

Beaumont added: “The move to a 24-hour operation was not in the plans but it really was a move we had to take to meet demand. We’ve had an excellent first half of the year and we are ahead of expectations. Much of that is down to smarter ways of working we have introduced, and from reducing overheads and ensuring efficient systems are in place. We now have more investment planned into our factory for later in the year.

“It is pleasing because we have seen the morale of the team lifted. It is great for them to see us so busy, as in times of a cost-of-living crisis and pressures on business, it brings confidence and a feeling of job security.”