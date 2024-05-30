UPM to supply Artigo with renewable functional fillers for rubber flooring

Key Highlights:

Artigo, an international rubber flooring company, will produce their next-generation flooring collections from 2025 with UPM BioMotion Renewable Functional Fillers (RFF).

UPM BioMotion RFF are a CO 2 -negative solution for diverse rubber and plastic applications, containing 100% renewable carbon, certified by DIN CERTCO, which is sourced from sustainably managed forests.

Artigo, an international rubber flooring company, will produce their next-generation flooring collections from 2025 with UPM BioMotion Renewable Functional Fillers (RFF). By incorporating UPM Biochemicals’ RFF, Artigo has achieved CO 2 footprint savings of up to 0.5 kg CO 2 e/square metre and managed to reduce the weight by up to 5% per square metre flooring.

UPM BioMotion RFF are a CO 2 -negative solution for diverse rubber and plastic applications, containing 100% renewable carbon, certified by DIN CERTCO, which is sourced from sustainably managed forests. They support carbon footprint improvements by enabling flooring manufacturers to increase their share of renewable materials in products and reduce the use of traditional highly CO 2 -intensive fillers, such as precipitated silica, and other fossil-carbon based raw materials. RFFs deliver the same technical performance as precipitated silica in aiding flooring durability and elasticity, with the added benefit of being up to one third lighter.

Michele Andolfo, chief operating officer, Artigo, commented: “UPM’s innovative BioMotion Renewable Functional Fillers extend the opportunities we have to improve the sustainability and technical performance of Artigo and Mondo flooring by reducing the CO₂ footprint and achieving weight reductions. Both are key benefits in achieving products suited to the needs of contemporary architecture.”

Artigo will achieve a renewable content share of up to 30% of the total weight of the new products thanks to the addition of UPM BioMotion RFF. Its flooring collections contain post-industrial recovered and consumer recycled material, and also other renewable-based components alongside UPM’s RFF making Artigo a clear sustainability front runner.

“The collaboration with a global partner like Artigo highlights the exciting potential for renewable carbon-based solutions, like our UPM BioMotion RFF, to help product manufacturers reduce their CO 2 footprint in major industries, like building and construction. This key milestone in the commercialisation of our RFF in the market highlights the possibilities for many more applications to benefit from their unique combination of sustainability and technical benefits,” said Christian Hübsch, sales director at UPM Biochemicals.

UPM’s BioMotion RFF are among several CO 2 -negative solutions set to be produced at UPM’s Leuna facility. The company is investing EUR 1,180 million to build the world’s first industrial scale biorefinery in Leuna that will convert sustainably sourced, certified hardwood into next generation biochemicals – enabling the vital shift away from fossil-based to renewable materials across a wide range of industries. The Leuna biorefinery is part of a broader growth area, UPM Biorefining, which is scaling refineries to produce a variety of renewable fuels and chemicals made from sustainable biomass.

