Vance Street Capital (Vance Street) acquires Injectech from The West Group (TWG) and announces the formation of the VSC Medical Molding platform. The acquisition of Injectech expands VSC Medical Molding’s single-use fluid management solutions offering in the medical device, life science, and bioprocessing sectors. Plastic Design Company (PDC) and Resenex are also part of the VSC Medical Molding platform, as well as the newly acquired Injectech, Zenith Adhesive Component (ZAC), and MRPC.

Injectech and Resenex form VSC Medical Molding’s fluid management division, ensuring the platform can meet a wider range of fluid management needs through a broader product and component portfolio as well as expanded custom component capabilities. The fluid management segment continues to serve the medical, life science, and bioprocessing industries.

“We are delighted to welcome Injectech to the VSC Medical Molding family,” said Jeff Kyle, CEO of VSC Medical Molding. “By combining VSC Medical Molding’s precision moulding and in-house tooling capabilities with Injectech’s extensive component portfolio of custom and standard fluid management solutions, we are expanding our ability to deliver specialised solutions for our customers across critical medical, life science, and bioprocessing applications.”

Jeff Wicks, CEO of Injectech, added, “We are excited about the next chapter of growth and our partnership with VSC Medical Molding and Vance Street. This combination will accelerate Injectech’s growth and product innovation, further enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“Injectech strengthens our VSC Medical Molding platform with deep expertise in precision fluid management and a culture of innovation,” added Steve Sandbo, Partner at Vance Street Capital. “Together, we will continue building a leading precision moulding and fluid management platform serving the medical device, life science and bioprocessing industries.”