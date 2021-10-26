VEKA RECYCLING APPOINTS NEW TRANSPORT MANAGER

Tim Tofte has joined VEKA Recycling as Transport Manager, the latest in a series of new appointme

nts at the PVC-U window and door recycling specialist as the business continues its drive to strengthen operations.

Tim brings with him 13 years of experience in road haulage, including as a Transport Manager for third-party logistics companies including Bibby Distribution, Maritime Transport Ltd and Wreford Transport, which ran contracts for Coca Cola, Mercedes, Amazon, Carlsberg, Royal Mail, Salvation Army and Wicksteed, among others.

In his new role at VEKA Recycling Tim is looking forward to building on existing and new business, strengthening both his team and the wider VEKA Recycling operations.

“My immediate role includes the management of yard staff, weighbridge staff, drivers and the transport office, all of which involves effective planning of both time and resources,” said Tim. “In the medium to long term, I’m hoping to grow customer relationships, help set up new customers and manage their expectations within the business.

“I am looking forward to helping identify any areas within transport that may need refining and implementing any changes needed. I’ll also be encouraging the team to take on new challenges and further all of our knowledge and skills, helping improve the processes of both my team and the wider VEKA Recycling operations in the process.”

VEKA Recycling has announced a series of new appointments since its state-of-the-art Wellingborough headquarters became fully operational earlier this year. With all materials extracted and processed on site, the new plant is totally self-sufficient and capable of recycling in excess of 35,000 tonnes per annum.

“Since our Wellingborough plant became fully operational we've appointed a new Business Development Manager, Quality Engineer and Yard Supervisor, as part of our ongoing commitment to strengthen our operations and be Europe’s most advanced specialist windows recycler,” said VEKA Managing Director Simon Scholes. “We’re delighted to welcome Tim aboard such a strong team and look forward to what his, and our, future holds.”