VEM Group Opens Tooling and Moulding Operation in Eastern Europe

VEM Group, a global tooling and moulding provider to the medical device, automotive, and consumer goods industry, has expanded operations into Eastern Europe.

The wholly owned manufacturing plant is located in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, which is the cultural capital and second largest city in Bulgaria.

The new operation, known as VEM Europe, provides high-quality injection mould tool fabrication and design services as well as mould maintenance and repairs. ARBURG injection moulding machines are available for testing and production runs. The facility is 17,500 square feet and equipped with top-of-the-line manufacturing equipment from Germany, Switzerland, and Japan.

“VEM has many European customers and we opened in Bulgaria in order to provide those customers with local manufacturing at the best price point,” said Marc Weinmann, President of VEM Group. “Our advantage is that VEM is a U.S. owned company led by a highly experienced international management and engineering team. Combine that with best-in-class equipment and rigorous quality and VEM can deliver solutions to the toughest tooling and moulding challenges.”