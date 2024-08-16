Venture Plastics welcomes director of new business development

Venture Plastics, a full-service, ISO/IATF 16949 certified custom thermoplastic injection moulder, has announced John Olley has joined the commercial team as director of new business development for both the Newton Falls, Ohio and El Paso, Texas operations.

Expand Venture John Olley, director of new business development

John Olley brings a wealth of experience to Venture Plastics, having worked with leading automotive companies such as Ford, TI Fluid Systems, Hutchinson, and others. His impressive track record includes managing a Chrysler L.L.C. Business Unit, where to secure new business opportunities he led a team of 20 cross-functional employees, including engineering, program management, and design. John is highly skilled at fostering strong customer relationships and ensuring both internal and external satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to have John join our team,” said Alan Schultice, vice president of sales & marketing at Venture Plastics. “John’s exceptional ability to build trustful relationships with global key accounts and his experience in creating sustainable growth at senior levels align perfectly with our vision for expansion. We are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in driving our company’s continued success across diverse markets.”

Venture Plastics serves a wide range of key markets from both of its facilities, including Transportation, Agriculture, Appliance, Consumer, Power Back Up, Fuel Delivery, Telecommunications, Rail, Food Preparation, Point of Purchase, and Medical. The company has been a “Best in Class” supplier of custom injection moulding services since 1969, and its commitment to quality and innovation remains unwavering.

With 82,000 sq. ft. in Newton Falls, Ohio, including 57,000 sq. ft. dedicated to moulding, engineering and sales offices and 25,000 sq. ft. for warehousing. The El Paso location consists of a 60,000 sq. ft. moulding operation and warehouse. Venture Plastics is well positioned to meet the growing demands of its customers.