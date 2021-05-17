VinylPlus marks 20 years of progress

The European PVC industry is taking stock of its achievements and looking ahead to 2030 following 20 years of its voluntary commitment to sustainable development.

The main achievements have been summarised in the VinylPlus Progress Report 2021, published today. VinylPlus has confirmed its strong engagement and commitments to recycle 900,000 tonnes of PVC per year by 2025, in line with the ambitions of the Circular Plastics Alliance, and one million tonnes by 2030.

Over the past 20 years, the European PVC industry, through VinylPlus, has made steady progress in terms of product stewardship, research into innovative technologies and improvement of the environmental footprint of PVC. Above all, advances have been made in recycling, with the set-up of collection and recycling schemes that were virtually non-existent 20 years ago.

Since then, VinylPlus has proven to be a frontrunner in the circular economy by ensuring continuous growth and the safe recycling of PVC. The organisation was on track to meet its recycling target of 800,000 tonnes per year by 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges faced by the industry in 2020, VinylPlus still achieved a great result, reaching more than 730,000 tonnes of PVC recycled and re-used into new products.

Since 2000, the European PVC industry has recycled 6.5 million tonnes of PVC into new products and created 1,500 direct jobs in recycling plants.

VinylPlus goes further than the Circular Economy, having addressed other sustainability topics such as energy efficiency, sustainable material sourcing and production, and the responsible use of additives.

Since 2019, VinylPlus has been a signatory of the Circular Plastics Alliance, the European Commission’s multi-stakeholder platform aimed at boosting the market for recycled plastics to 10 million tonnes by 2025, and chaired the Construction Working Group.

Brigitte Dero, Managing Director, VinylPlus, said: “Looking back, we have achieved a lot. However, there is still much more to do, especially if we intend to proactively contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We now move forward to the next stage of our commitment to sustainable development, exploiting 20+ years of lessons learned and achievements to build a new and even more ambitious commitment for the next decade so as to contribute further towards a more sustainable and circular future. We look forward to the official launch of our next 2030 commitment at our VinylPlus Sustainability Forum on 17 June and to engaging with all stakeholders in this effort.”