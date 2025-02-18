Virdis Chemicals acquires curatives and additives business from J. Allcock & Sons

Virdis Chemicals Ltd has acquired the rubber curatives and additives business from Manchester-based rubber recycler J. Allcock and Sons.

The Virdis team have many years’ experience in supplying to the rubber, plastic, adhesives and coatings and damp and moisture control markets.

The acquisition strengthens Virdis’ rubber chemicals portfolio, adding the Intercure range of curatives for FKM, carnauba wax and other essential rubber chemicals.

Virdis will build on its existing rubber network to offer a comprehensive package of products for rubber compounders with a specific focus on FKM fluoroelastomers for the Intercure range.

Carnauba wax is used widely across the rubber industry and many other markets.

Mark Baldwin, Virdis CEO said, “We know Andy and the team at Allcocks well, so when this opportunity arose, we felt it would be a great fit for Virdis. The acquisition has expanded our product range and customer base in strategic markets and offers us the opportunity to focus on growth in the UK and global markets.”