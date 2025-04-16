The Vita Group achieves platinum rating from EcoVadis

The Vita Group, a UK foam manufacturer, has been awarded a platinum rating from EcoVadis. Having scored 83 out of 100, this achievement puts the company in the top 1% of organisations assessed by EcoVadis. This shows the Vita Group’s commitment to sustainable practices.
The Vita Group
Vita Accrington Innovation Lab Room.
In order to achieve this incredible rating, companies must demonstrate their willingness to integrate sustainability into every aspect of their operations and are evaluated across four key areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.
“We are honoured to receive the EcoVadis Platinum rating,” said Omar Hoek, CEO of The Vita Group. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and driving positive change across our value chain. We will continue to strive for excellence in our sustainability initiatives and lead by example in our industry.”
Natalie Watson, Group Director of Sustainability, added, “To drive transformational change, The Vita Group has proactively embraced a mindset of responsibility and leadership, allowing it to manifest in our actions. For us, it’s not about being told to change; it’s about taking responsibility and leading the way. Our EcoVadis Platinum rating reassures us that our approach is the right path to positive change.”
Achievements that contributed to Vita’s recognition:
- Implementing cutting-edge technologies that minimise the environmental impact: Vita’s sustainable foam product, Orbis, improves circularity in flexible polyurethane (PU) foams by incorporating recycled raw materials from end-of-life foam.
- Prioritising labour rights, diversity, and inclusion: The company was recognised for embedding sustainability within the workforce.
- High ethical standards: This was achieved through the implementation of business practices and transparent policies, like a zero-tolerance policy for anti-bribery, corruption, and competition violations, with no cases of child labour, human trafficking, or modern slavery, and no non-compliance notices.
- Supply chain investment: Vita has created a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) tool that optimises supplier data, ensuring sustainability goals are consistently followed.