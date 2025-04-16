The Vita Group achieves platinum rating from EcoVadis

The Vita Group, a UK foam manufacturer, has been awarded a platinum rating from EcoVadis. Having scored 83 out of 100, this achievement puts the company in the top 1% of organisations assessed by EcoVadis. This shows the Vita Group’s commitment to sustainable practices.

× Expand The Vita Group Vita Accrington Innovation Lab Room.

In order to achieve this incredible rating, companies must demonstrate their willingness to integrate sustainability into every aspect of their operations and are evaluated across four key areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

“We are honoured to receive the EcoVadis Platinum rating,” said Omar Hoek, CEO of The Vita Group. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and driving positive change across our value chain. We will continue to strive for excellence in our sustainability initiatives and lead by example in our industry.”

Natalie Watson, Group Director of Sustainability, added, “To drive transformational change, The Vita Group has proactively embraced a mindset of responsibility and leadership, allowing it to manifest in our actions. For us, it’s not about being told to change; it’s about taking responsibility and leading the way. Our EcoVadis Platinum rating reassures us that our approach is the right path to positive change.”

Achievements that contributed to Vita’s recognition: