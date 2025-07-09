Vynova announces intention to cease PVC production at Beek site

Today, Vynova announced its intention to cease PVC production activities at its site in Beek, the Netherlands.

× Expand Vynova

The company has informed its personnel and initiated the formal consultation process with the works council of Vynova Beek B.V. Subject to the advice of the works council, Vynova intends to cease the production activities in Beek by November 2025.

Located within the Chemelot industrial park, the Beek plant has been operational since 1972. It currently employs approximately 100 people and has an annual PVC production capacity of 225,000 tonnes.

Christophe André, CEO of Vynova, stated: “Our announcement today follows a comprehensive review of our manufacturing footprint in light of ongoing economic, regulatory and market challenges. The European PVC market is under strong pressure due to global overcapacity, persistently weak demand and increased competition from regions with lower production costs and less stringent regulations. These conditions are unlikely to improve in the near term. This difficult but necessary step will enable us to strengthen our long-term competitiveness and continue serving our core markets as a reliable partner.”

Henk Veldink, COO of Vynova, added: “We fully recognise the impact this announcement has on our colleagues in Beek. In line with our company values, we are fully committed to supporting our Beek employees through a comprehensive set of initiatives designed to assist them during this transition.”